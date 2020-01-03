NEUTROGENA® Relaunches NEUTROGENA Skin360™ App to Democratize Skin Health Information

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2020 06:56 PM EST
America's #1 facial skincare brand will debut the new NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app at Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES)* in Las Vegas next week.1 The NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app combines advanced skin imaging, behavior coaching and artificial intelligence to empower consumers with actionable, personalized steps to help achieve their skin health goals.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005398/en/
The NEUTROGENA Skin360 app combines advanced skin imaging, behavior coaching and artificial intelligence to empower consumers with actionable, personalized steps to help achieve their skin health goals. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The next generation of skincare must be tailored to individual needs, concerns and goals as consumers crave a holistic view of factors impacting their skin and they want expert guidance on how to achieve their best skin ever,” said Kerry Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of NEUTROGENA® at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. “The NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app helps bridge the gap in knowledgeable, personalized, science-based skincare and supports users in sticking to a routine that helps deliver their personal skin health goals.”
After the 2018 launch of the first-gen NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app, which required a skin scanning tool, the NEUTROGENA® Skin Tech team received valuable insight into what consumers wanted and optimized the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app based on key learnings such as: more science-backed information, access to experts, personalized recommendations, tool-free analysis, and an ability to track any skincare product used to understand how an end-to-end skincare routine impacts skin health over time.
At the heart of the app is the NEUTROGENA® AI Assistant (NAIA™), a virtual skin health coach. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavior change techniques NAIA™ builds a relationship with users by initiating a text conversation to determine their skincare personality, approach to skincare and current routine. NAIA™ then helps users identify an 8-week skincare goal that is monitored and supported with behavioral coaching.
“As part of the world’s largest healthcare company, we combined 60 years of skin health experience with 30 years of proven, sustainable behavior change research to build a powerful, comprehensive and highly-advanced skin health algorithm.” said Dr. Michael Southall, Global R&D Lead, NEUTROGENA® Skin Tech, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. “As more data is tracked, NAIA™ will use machine learning to improve analysis and recommendations, getting more precise and intelligent.”
About the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app
Starting today, US consumers can download the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app from both the App Store (click to download) and Google Play (click to download) for free, for use on both iPhone and Android devices.
In shifting away from a physical tool, the 180-degree selfie analysis is now powered by Perfect Corp’s YouCam technology, which provides a lightning fast analysis for a broad range of skin parameters (wrinkles, fine lines, dark under-eye circles, dark spots and smoothness). The skin analysis boosted with the extensive NEUTROGENA® skincare experience and the individual’s sleep, exercise and stress levels is what creates a unique Skin360 Score. Users can also input a self-assessment of important attributes such as moisture, clarity, tone and radiance.
The skin analysis algorithm:
- Analyzes more than 100,000 skin pixels over 2,000 facial attributes.
- Developed using more than 10,000 facial databases across ethnicities, skin types and ages (from 7-70 years old) with greater than 10 types of lighting.
- With more than 2.5 million possible product recommendations, virtually no two routines are exactly the same.
An 8-week personalized skincare routine will be recommended based on an individual’s Skin360 Score and their specific skincare goals. This custom advice will include:
- Specific morning and evening routines
- Relevant tips and content to help users build a healthy habit and stick to it
- Coaching, with behavior change techniques, to overcome barriers and challenges
- Science-backed content on areas of interest and concern for each user
Over time, as Skin360 scores change, the user can learn what’s working, or not, and adjust routines accordingly.
The launch of the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app sets the foundation for a pipeline of hyper-personalized and customized products such as NEUTROGENA MaskiD™, a patent pending, personalized 3D-printed sheet mask that will launch in Q3 2020 and will be available exclusively through the app.
About NEUTROGENA®
NEUTROGENA®, #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, has brought groundbreaking skincare solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, men’s care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating and rethinking what is possible, NEUTROGENA® products consistently deliver real results without compromises.
* CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™
__________________________
1 2018 Euromonitor Passport Data (pulled 1/3/2020) and Nielsen Skin Health Flash Report (pulled 1/3/2020)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005398/en/
Argan oil is extracted from the kernels of fruits from the argan-tree (Argania spinosa (L.) Skeels; Sapotaceae) a tree exclusively endemic to Morocco. The worldwide commercial success of argan oil is currently impacting the seed-oil market, and in Morocco, the local economy and the sustainable development of the organ forest.
Jan. 3, 2020 10:00 PM EST
Not all gifts are wrapped in attractive sheets. Some appear in simple forms- like the precious drops of lovesome oil locked within seeds of amazing plants. And the prickly seed oil is indeed among these finest gifts from Mother Nature to us. Over the years, cosmetic chemists have harnessed the benefits of this gift to make fantastic beauty products.
Jan. 3, 2020 09:15 PM EST
SYS-CON has been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others CloudEXPO®, BigDataEXPO®, DevOpsSUMMIT, Internet of ThingsExpoTM, WebRTC Summit, Cloud Computing Bootcamp, and IoT Bootcamp.
Jan. 3, 2020 08:45 PM EST
Zakia Miami Face Mask Brush Set: 7-Pack Facial Mask Applicator Kit - Hairless Soft Silicone Applicators for Clay Mask Mixing Bowl, Body Lotion And Body Butter Application - Beauty Mask Applying Tools Set.
Jan. 3, 2020 07:00 PM EST
It is derived from the plant Ricinus communis, also called the castor oil plant. Castor beans get pressed into a versatile, pale-yellow vegetable oil with a very distinct flavor and smell. As mentioned, it has immense moisturizing benefits, so it can soften flaky skin and infuse life into it. It can also provide a barrier on the skin and protect against moisture loss. For hair, it acts as a lubricant, coating and conditioning strands to improve smoothness and shine. To put it in a nutshell, you ...
Jan. 3, 2020 05:15 PM EST
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Jan. 3, 2020 04:30 PM EST
Extremely gentle on your skin and naturally mild, yet cleanses deep and neat, Moroccan powder is a mineral-rich clay mined from the Atlas Mountain region of Morocco. The native woman of Morocco continues to explore the multi benefits of this red clay. Its history is traced 1,400 years back to the Egyptians and Romans as the first users. It is highly absorbent. This property, combined with the minerals it wields makes the use of Moroccan clay powder a brilliant and efficient way to nourish and e...
Jan. 3, 2020 04:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT