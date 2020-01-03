Terranet präsentiert erste ernst zu nehmende Lidar-Alternative auf der CES

|By Business Wire
In der nächsten Woche stellt Terranet auf der International CES 2020 VoxelFlow vor - eine 3D-Technologie zur Bewegungswahrnehmung, die Objekte wesentlich genauer und exponentiell schneller erkennen und bestimmen kann als Lidar. Die von Terranet geplante Vorführung kommt gerade zur rechten Zeit, da Tesla-CEO Elon Musk die Presse erst im vergangenen April mit der Bemerkung schockierte, dass Lidar eine vergebliche Mühe sei und dass jeder, der sich auf Lidar verlasse, zum Scheitern verurteilt sei! In einem kühnen Schritt plant das in Schweden ansässige Unternehmen Terranet eine Bestätigung der Behauptungen von Musk, dass es sich bei Lidar lediglich um einen gefährlichen Shortcut zur Bilderkennung handele - ein mit hohem Risiko verbundenes Vertrauen, wenn sich die in Aussicht gestellten vollständig autonomen Fahrzeuge der Zukunft weiterhin darauf verlassen werden.
Das von Dirk Smits erfundene VoxelFlow baut auf der Erkenntnis auf, dass die heutigen auf Kameras basierten Navigationssysteme mit Computervision und künstlicher Intelligenz einfach zu langsam sind und bei der Wahrnehmung aufgrund ihres bildbasierten Ansatzes fundamentalen Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzungen unterliegen. Lidar hat eine begrenzte Auflösung und langsame Abtastraten, die es nahezu unmöglich machen, den Unterschied zwischen beispielsweise einem feststehenden Laternenpfahl und einem rennenden Kind zu erkennen.
Das zugrundeliegende Problem bei Lidar oder allen anderen bestehenden Kamera- bzw. Computervisionstechnologien besteht darin, dass sie mit ihren langsamen Latenzzeiten gefährdete Verkehrsteilnehmer nicht erkennen können. Dagegen bestimmt VoxelFlow dynamisch bewegliche Objekte mit extrem niedrigen Latenzzeiten und setzt dabei eine sehr niedrige Rechenleistung ein, die 10 Millionen 3D-Punkte pro Sekunde erzeugt, was zu einer schnellen Randerkennung ohne Bewegungsunschärfe führt. Dabei lässt es die Selfie-Kamera des iPhones im Vergleich weit hinter sich, denn diese erzeugt nur 33.000 Lichtpunkte je Bild. Betrachtet man das im Kontext, dann kommen in Standardfahrzeugen heute, selbst in denjenigen mit Straßenkarten für autonomes Fahren, keine Kameras zum Einsatz, die viel stärker sind als die Selfie-Kamera des iPhones.
Relevant sind die Fähigkeiten von VoxelFlow insbesondere angesichts der grauenvollen Statistik, die besagt, dass bei 80 Prozent aller Unfälle und 65 Prozent aller Beinahe-Unfälle eine Unaufmerksamkeit des Fahrzeugführers innerhalb der letzten 3 Sekunden vor dem Unfall stattgefunden habe. Durch Bereitstellung lebensrettender Entscheidungsfindung innerhalb von Millisekunden anstatt Sekunden will Terranet die vor dem Unfall erfolgte Unaufmerksamkeit, auf die heute rund 1,35 Millionen Verkehrsopfer zurückzuführen sind, in ein vergessenes kollisionsfreies Ausweichmanöver auf der Straße verwandeln.
„Wenn Terranet der Nachweis gelingt, dass VoxelFlow eine ernst zu nehmende und notwendige Alternative zu Lidar darstellen kann, dann würde das die allzu oft selbstgefällige Gemeinschaft für autonomes Fahren genau in der richtigen Weise aufrütteln, um das neue Jahrzehnt einzuläuten und Menschenleben zu retten“, sagt Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO von Terranet.
Zur Vereinbarung einer Vorführung von VoxelFlow im Rahmen der CES wenden Sie sich bitte telefonisch an Christina Björnström unter der Rufnummer +1-818-672-6954 oder per E-Mail an Lena Hägvall unter [email protected]
ÜBER TERRANET
Terranet entwickelt funk- und visionsbasierte ADAS-Softwareplattformen für die Vermeidung von Kollisionen. Terranet hat seinen Hauptsitz in Lund (Schweden) und Niederlassungen in Stuttgart und Kalifornien (USA). Die Aktie von Terranet Holding AB (publ) ist am Nasdaq First North Premier notiert.
Der offizielle zertifizierte Berater von Terranet Holding AB (publ) ist FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected].
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005415/de/
